Innovative International Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Innovative International Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IOACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. Innovative International Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ IOACU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

