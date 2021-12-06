Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Molecular Templates, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTEM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

