Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

PGNY opened at $47.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Progyny has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,403 shares of company stock worth $33,489,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

