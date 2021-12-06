National Bank Financial Weighs in on Emera Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.07. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The firm has a market cap of C$15.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

