Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €232.00 ($263.64).

Shares of ALV opened at €198.38 ($225.43) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €199.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €204.31. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

