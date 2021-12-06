Vocera Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.91 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 112.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 442,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 234,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vocera Communications by 7,248.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,764 shares of company stock worth $2,538,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

