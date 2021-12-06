Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 13th (NASDAQ:INTEU)

Integral Acquisition Corp 1’s (NASDAQ:INTEU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 13th. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of INTEU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Integral Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.