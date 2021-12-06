Molecular Partners AG’s (NASDAQ:MOLN) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 13th

Molecular Partners’ (NASDAQ:MOLN) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 13th. Molecular Partners had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $63,750,000 based on an initial share price of $21.25. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOLN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $13.61 on Monday. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

