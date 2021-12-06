Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 6th (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 6th. Zhangmen Education had issued 3,623,000 shares in its IPO on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $41,664,500 based on an initial share price of $11.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NYSE:ZME opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14. Zhangmen Education has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZME. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter valued at about $211,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

