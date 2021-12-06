Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.49

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 11504663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $92,549,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after acquiring an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

