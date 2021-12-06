FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in November

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 105,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FlexShopper stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.16. FlexShopper has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,769 shares of company stock worth $398,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

