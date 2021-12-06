BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $22.04 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $871.97 million, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

