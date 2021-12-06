Vera Bradley (VRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $9.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

