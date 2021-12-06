Lovesac (LOVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $933.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

