Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARBE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.