JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433.32 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. JUST has a market capitalization of $433.32 million and approximately $476.35 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.93 or 0.08440570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.43 or 0.99744305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00078745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

