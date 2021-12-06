Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $2.53 on Top Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00005161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $182.68 million and approximately $45.18 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 74,022,073 coins and its circulating supply is 72,257,910 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.