Bounty0x (BNTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $62,002.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $372,243.96 and approximately $62,002.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

