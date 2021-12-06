Bismuth Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $693.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,105,344 coins and its circulating supply is 22,972,373 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.