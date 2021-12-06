Zeepin Market Cap Reaches $463,767.16 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $463,767.16 and $99,764.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

