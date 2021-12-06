eBoost Trading 26.6% Lower Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $22.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00314229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

