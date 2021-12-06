USDX Trading Up 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011109 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006138 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

