Conflux Network Tops One Day Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,205.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.43 or 0.08512151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00315553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.79 or 0.00916136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00079030 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.57 or 0.00407612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00373403 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

