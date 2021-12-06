Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMO traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.