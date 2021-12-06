OKB Market Cap Tops $1.47 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $580.78 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $24.52 or 0.00049797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00038951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.61 or 0.00216479 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.