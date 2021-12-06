Analyzing Huize (HUIZ) & The Competition

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 34 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Huize to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Huize has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huize and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 247 1056 1189 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Huize’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.67% 16.01% 5.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -2.59 Huize Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 36.77

Huize’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Huize peers beat Huize on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

