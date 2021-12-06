RING X PLATFORM Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

