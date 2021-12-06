The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Neutral

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 384,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.