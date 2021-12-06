The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) to Neutral

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.
Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 384,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.19. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $14.10.
In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,697 shares of company stock worth $3,759,515. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
