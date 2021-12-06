Kava (KAVA) One Day Volume Hits $79.45 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00007551 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $531.71 million and $79.45 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00172606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.88 or 0.00578406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00062813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 152,906,964 coins and its circulating supply is 142,969,465 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

