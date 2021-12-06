Illuvium (ILV) Price Tops $1,381.01 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $887.74 million and approximately $100.24 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,381.01 or 0.02803942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,819 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

