Ink (INK) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Ink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $443,143.14 and $11,675.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.55 or 0.08466875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,200.56 or 1.00197110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00079108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

