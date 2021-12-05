Tornado Price Tops $74.20 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $74.20 or 0.00151598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $445,214.54 and $367.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.19 or 0.08438110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.21 or 1.00055810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

