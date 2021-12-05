VegaWallet Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (VGW)

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. VegaWallet Token has a market cap of $472,055.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VegaWallet Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VegaWallet Token has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VegaWallet Token alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00342131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $773.08 or 0.01579431 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Coin Profile

VegaWallet Token (VGW) is a coin. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,068,001 coins. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com . VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @VegaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

VegaWallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VegaWallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VegaWallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VGWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VegaWallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VegaWallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.