Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0142 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $3,159.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.60 or 0.99684768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00268894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00438671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.08 or 0.00192205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,235,300 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

