WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Hits $10.21 on Exchanges

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $121.95 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $10.21 or 0.00020919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

