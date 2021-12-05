Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches Market Cap of $78,581.76

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $78,581.76 and approximately $13.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

