Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 42.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $4.55 or 0.00009327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00055371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.97 or 0.08422027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.78 or 1.00114209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00078858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

