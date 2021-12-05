LunchMoney Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $407,275.93 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00217718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

