American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.45 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.63. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

