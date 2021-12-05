Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $5.53 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000954 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $20,219.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.00365388 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00143718 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00083392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000143 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003951 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,863,769 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

