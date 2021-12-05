Eminer (EM) Reaches Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Eminer has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $766,213.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.30 or 0.00217718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

