Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.97 billion and the lowest is $6.69 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $19.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.04 billion to $20.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,314,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after purchasing an additional 823,426 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after purchasing an additional 607,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 5,393,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.