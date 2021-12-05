yOUcash Reaches One Day Volume of $636,025.00 (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $636,025.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,834,542 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

