AudioCoin (ADC) Price Tops $0.0005

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a market cap of $475,844.08 and $5.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AudioCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,465.19 or 0.99746869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035144 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.95 or 0.00812853 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AudioCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AudioCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.