Analyzing Senmiao Technology (AIHS) & The Competition

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Senmiao Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Senmiao Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Senmiao Technology Competitors 364 1336 1613 58 2.40

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Senmiao Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Senmiao Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $6.16 million -$10.36 million -1.89 Senmiao Technology Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 11.47

Senmiao Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Senmiao Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senmiao Technology’s competitors have a beta of -0.45, meaning that their average stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -144.39% -1,608.66% -57.63% Senmiao Technology Competitors 42.25% -36.34% 3.60%

Summary

Senmiao Technology competitors beat Senmiao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

