Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $958.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $956.00 million and the highest is $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.63. 831,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,588. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 177.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.