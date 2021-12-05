Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.98 million and the lowest is $35.80 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $138.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 70,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 338,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

