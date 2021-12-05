Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $347.26 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $119.09 or 0.00243889 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $347.26 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,831.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00917064 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028912 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003088 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,915,845 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.