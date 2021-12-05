Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post sales of $698.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $707.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.00 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $629.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $75.51. 194,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

