$275.00 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to post $275.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.98. 246,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

